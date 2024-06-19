A man has been charged after two people were sprayed with a corrosive substance in Sussex.

Jamal Monan, 27, was arrested after two men had been sprayed in the face with a corrosive substance in New Road and Oxford Street, Brighton, on 12 June between 12am and 12.20am.

The men, aged 20 and 32, are still recovering from their injuries. Police say the 32-year-old from Leicester is receiving ongoing treatment.

Monan has been charged with two counts of throwing fluid with intent to burn/ cause grievous bodily harm, possession of a knife in a public place, being concerned in the supply of heroin, being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and for assaulting an emergency worker.

Oxford Street in Brighton Credit: Google Maps

He appeared in court on Monday and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on 15 July.Detective Inspector Rob Lewis said: "We understand that these incidents are deeply concerning to the community and want to reassure that swift action has been taken, resulting in an arrest and a suspect charged."Our investigation is ongoing, and we urge anyone who witnessed these incidents or has any information to contact the police."Anyone with information is being asked to call 101 quoting Operation Stanton, or to get in touch with Sussex Police online.

