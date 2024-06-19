A teenager found guilty of the murder of a 17-year-old boy in West Sussex is due to be sentenced later.

Charlie Cosser was stabbed three times in the chest at an end of term party in Warnham last July.

He died two days later following the attack.

The court had previously heard how Cosser, a talented young footballer, had got caught up in a fight along with two other boys.

His killer, now 17, had been asked to leave the gathering following a complaint from a girl.

Charlie Cosser was at a party taking place on farmland near Horsham.

The prosecution said the defendant had a knife with him and it was the request to leave that "triggered the violence".

Following a three week trial at Brighton Crown Court, a jury of seven women and five men found the 17-year-old boy guilty after four hours of deliberations.

The boy, who was 16 at the time when he stabbed Charlie, cannot be named for legal reasons.

In a previous tribute, Charlie Cosser's family described Charlie as "loving, cheeky and caring".

They said: "He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him.

“His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”

