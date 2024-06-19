A 17-year-old boy who murdered a teenager on a crowded dancefloor at a summer party in West Sussex can be named for the first time as Yura Varybrus, a judge has ruled at his sentencing hearing.

Charlie Cosser, 17, was stabbed three times in the chest in a marquee on the grounds of a farmhouse at a party attended by more than 100 people in Warnham on July 23 2023.

Varybrus, who was 16 at the time, was found guilty of murder and having a bladed article following a trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Judge Christine Henson KC lifted automatic restrictions on naming Varybrus because of his age after applications by the press on Wednesday.

Charlie Cosser was at a party in a field in Warnham, West Sussex when he was stabbed by Yura Varybrus. Credit: ITV Meridian

Restrictions continue to ban reporting of his address and where he is detained.

Varybrus stabbed Charlie, who was not known to him, when a fight broke out between them and two other boys on the dancefloor after Varybrus and his friends were asked to leave the party following complaints about his behaviour towards a girl.

While the knife has never been found, witnesses at the party told jurors during the trial that they saw Varybrus “drenched” in blood and heard him say “I’ve stabbed someone” after the attack.

A guest at the party also captured part of the violence on video as she began filming her friends dancing to the song Toxic by Britney Spears under disco lights in the marquee.

Varybrus did not to give evidence in the trial but denied both charges.

He will be sentenced at Brighton Crown Court on Wednesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...