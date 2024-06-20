Play Brightcove video

Video shows a fire spreading to several homes through the roof. Credit: Shyme Lee.

Families have been left homeless after a domestic fire tore through several properties in Gosport, Hampshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire on Hill Park Road at around 10pm on Wednesday (19 June).

It broke out in a three-storey dwelling and spread through the roof to seven neighbouring homes.

No one was injured, but two people were treated at the scene. They have since been released without needing further treatment.

Nine adults and four children, who have been left displaced from their homes, are being looked after by the local authority.

Video shows the moment flames tore through the roof. Credit Nicola Shakespeare.

A statement by Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At the height of the incident, 10 fire engines, an aerial ladder platform and specialist vehicles were on scene, with more than 60 firefighters working to control the fire.

"The fire is now out, but we continue to have a scaled down presence on scene while monitoring and community reassurance is carried out.

"They will be joined this morning by fire investigation officers, who will seek to establish the cause of the blaze."

