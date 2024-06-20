A large cornsnake has been rescued by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue after it was found trapped under a shed in Portsmouth.

The service was called to an address on Ranelagh Road on Tuesday 18 June by Hampshire Police just after midday.

Working alongside the RSPCA, a specialist from the fire service worked to dismantle the shed so that the two-metre long reptile could be freed.

The snake has been taken onto a specialist vet by the RSPCA, and work is now underway to find the animal's owner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...