Drone footage shows the aftermath of an incident at Stonehenge.

English Heritage has confirmed that its Summer Solstice celebration will go ahead, despite an incident at Stonehenge.

It says it is "deeply saddened" after an orange substance was sprayed at the ancient monument on Wednesday (19 June).

Two people, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s, were arrested and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Stonehenge remained open despite the incident and the annual Summer Solstice event will start as planned from 7pm on Thursday (20 June).

English Heritage experts have removed the substance but says the act of clearing it up could have had a harmful impact on the stones, which are fragile.

It also says it relies on members, visitors and donors to help bear the costs of cleaning up, but would rather be spending it on conservation work.

Thousands of people gathered at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to celebrate the summer solstice in 2023. Credit: PA

Dr Nick Merriman OBE, Chief Executive of English Heritage, said: “Stonehenge is a unique place, one that has special meaning to many of us.

“Thankfully, there appears to be no visible damage, but that’s in no way saying there hasn’t been harm, from the very act of having to clean the stones to the distress caused to those for whom Stonehenge holds a spiritual significance.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people to our Summer Solstice celebrations at Stonehenge, whether that’s in person or online, for a joyous and peaceful occasion.”

Thousands gather annually to celebrate the year's longest day and to connect with nature, the earth, the sun and the moon.

According to English Heritage, Stonehenge was built to align with the sun on the solstices, and on the summer solstice, the sun rises behind the Heel Stone in the north-east part of the horizon and its first rays shine into the heart of Stonehenge.

