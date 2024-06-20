Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian reporter Chlöe Oliver has been speaking to tradespeople who've been victims of tool thefts

There's been a series of van thefts in Dorset leaving traders thousands of pounds out of pocket.

Dale Senior from Poole is among those affected - he's lost £15,000 of equipment.

It means facing the cost of losing his van and his ability to work as an engineer.

Andrew White, who also lives in Poole, went out to his work van last week to find the windows smashed and holes drilled into the side of the vehicle.

His wife Catherine told ITV News Meridian it's shocking how much damage was caused to the van and the knock-on effect on his work.

Play Brightcove video

Window fitter Brett Giles has fallen victim to tool thieves, costing him not only thousands of pounds but his method of work too

Figures from Direct Line released earlier this month show 62 percent of tradespeople had tools stolen from their vans.

Over a third (34%) have been a repeated victim more than once. With an estimated £66m worth of tools stolen in 2022.

Police have warned tradesmen and women to remove all tools from their vans at night when they are at particular risk.

Dorset Police have provided us with the following statement in relation to the tool thefts.

They told us: "Detective Superintendent Steve May, of Dorset Police, said: “We fully understand that tool thefts are extremely frustrating for victims and have a serious and significant impact on the livelihoods of those affected.

“Dorset Police takes all reports of vehicle crime and burglary seriously and we will consider all proportionate and available lines of enquiry in order to investigate reported incidents and locate stolen tools.

“As well as investigating reports where there are viable lines of enquiry, we will continue to monitor for patterns of offending and where we see an increase in reports in a particular area, local officers will respond with carrying out increased patrols and reassurance visits in the vicinity. They will also be looking for any opportunity to identify individuals involved through enquiries such as CCTV checks and house-to-house visits.

“We will also proactively target known offenders who commit this type of crime using various means, including intelligence, to prosecute where possible.

“We have successfully reduced the volume of theft from motor vehicle crimes by more than 17 per cent over the past year, which meant there were over 500 fewer victims than the previous 12 months.

“This was achieved through focussing on hotspots for vehicle crime, where we have worked with local partner agencies to improve deterrents, identify and arrest repeat offenders and ensure detailed evidence of offending behaviour is put before the courts, so that they can be dealt with appropriately.

“Marking your valuables makes them less attractive to potential burglars or thieves. If you have to leave tools in a van overnight, it's a good idea to mark them clearly with your name/company name and address using a property marking system. Items that are clearly marked are less desirable and more difficult to sell on.

“We would encourage anyone who has had their tools stolen, or has witnessed any suspicious activity, please contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or call 101. If a crime is in progress or life in danger, always dial 999."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...