Two people have been released on bail after a reports an orange substance was sprayed on Stonehenge.

A man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s were arrested, on Wednesday (19 June), and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Specialists are examining the stones to check for damage, as English heritage says it is "deeply saddened" by the incident.

A statement by Wiltshire Police said: "A man in his 70s and a woman in her 20s were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, damaging an ancient monument and deterring a person from engaging in a lawful activity.

"It follows reports that an orange substance had been sprayed on some of the stones by two suspects.

"We also continue to work closely with English Heritage."

