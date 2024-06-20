Play Brightcove video

Abigail Bracken spoke to Mr and Mrs Smyth about their ordeal.

A disabled woman says she has been imprisoned in the kitchen in her home for the past 15 years due to mobility issues. Illa Smyth, from Gillingham, Kent, is unable to walk or climb the stairs in her house, after she has lost her mobility, following arthritis and a number of falls and operations.

For years, she has had to sleep, eat and use the toilet in the same 13ft square room as they cannot afford to adapt her house, or move to more suitable accommodation.

Being stuck in one room led to her gaining weight, and now she is unable to leave because a wheelchair will not fit through their door or up the garden steps.

Mrs Smyth and her husband Alan are calling for more help from Medway Council to adapt their house to become wheelchair-friendly.

Mrs Smyth says she would have "given up" if it wasn't for her husband.

Illa Smyth said: "When you live in a house like this, you're just stuck in a box by yourself. People forget you.

"Every day. So if it wasn't for my husband. I think I would've just died years ago. Given up."

Her husband Alan has files full of letters he sent to Medway Council. He says he first applied for a grant to adapt his house 10 years ago.

Alan Smyth said: "They have tried to be seen to be doing the right thing without having any intention of doing anything.

"I've been fighting them for 10 years, and all I get is lies, after lies, after lies."

Michael Erhardt from Disability Rights UK says Mrs Smyth's situation is "very common."

Michael Erhardt, Disability Rights UK said: "I think it’s important to understand that this is a very common situation for disabled people in the UK... we all have a right to accessible housing that keeps us warm and safe.

"One of the key issues is that local authorities are massively over-stretched. The problem, with the [Disabled Facilities Grant] is that it is a very meagre amount of money.

"It’s still set at £30,000, at a top level, that a local authority can provide, and has been so since around 2008.

"If you think about how much more things cost now and how much less you can get, you can see where some of the issues lie.

"Councils have a duty of care to all people within its boundaries. Part of that, under the Care Act 2014, is to make sure that people’s health doesn’t get worse as a result of their circumstances such as this."

He advises if anyone is in a similar situation people can receive help through the Law Centres Network, Shelter, Crisis, but also from local disabled people’s organisations.

Mr and Mrs Smyth say their doorways are not wide enough for wheelchair, which has left Illa trapped in their house. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Medway Council told ITV News Meridian: "In November last year, a visit was conducted to assess the feasibility of home improvements.

"It concluded the only feasible adaptation under the Disabled Facilities Grant is the provision of rear access.

"The works required to provide bathing and sleeping facilities were not considered to be reasonable and practicable under the Disabled Facilities Grant criteria.

"Mr and Mrs Smyth have also been advised of an alternative option - a Moving Home Grant to assist with fees and costs relating to moving to a more suitable property.

"A letter was sent to Mr and Mrs Smyth in March asking whether they wish to continue with an application for the access works, and requesting benefit information to confirm their eligibility for the Disabled Facilities Grant.

"The council continues to keep the case open while awaiting their response."

Mr and Mrs Smyth say they could not apply for a grant to move to a more suitable home, as there are no such homes they can afford.

