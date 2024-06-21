Police investigating a fatal hit and run are offering a £500 reward for information.Sussex Police are appealing for information which will lead directly to the arrest of 22-year-old Jordan Stillwell from Hastings.

He is sought in connection with a collision in Hastings on 5 May. He has links to Hastings and Eastbourne.

Police have described him as white, about 5’8”, of medium build, with blue eyes, and dark ginger hair and facial hair.

The reward is being offered for new information, for a three-month period.

Anyone who sees Stillwell or has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to dial 999, quoting Operation Cronus.

Det Ch Insp Karrie Bohanna said: “We know that Stillwell has links to the Hastings and Eastbourne areas, and we’re urging anyone who sees him or knows where he could be to please contact us. Do not put yourself at risk by covering for him in any way.

“This is an extremely serious offence which resulted in the tragic loss of a member of the community, and we will not stop in our efforts to locate those responsible and bring justice for the victim’s family.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...