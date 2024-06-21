A major exhibition of work by the "Godfather of Pop Art" has opened in Brighton.

Sir Peter Blake designed album covers for bands, including The Beatles iconic Sgt Pepper cover in the 1960s, which helped launch his long career.

The exhibition, titled, “Peter Blake – A Print Retrospective”, at Enter Gallery, is in honour of the Kent-born artist's 92nd birthday.

Sir Peter's iconic Art Bus will be returning on Friday (21 June) for one night only. Guests will have the opportunity to board the bus and see a selection of artworks.

Enter Gallery has been working with Sir Peter since 2007, but this is the most comprehensive exhibition of his work it has ever mounted. It runs until 2 July.

Play Brightcove video

Helen Hiatt, Art Buyer at Enter Gallery tells us why Sir Peter's work is so "timeless".

Helen Hiett, Art Buyer, Enter Gallery, said: "He’s very influenced by music and artists and the things that he’s drawing in around him...and I think as well that’s what keeps his work very current.

"There’s pieces that I love that were made when I wasn’t around back in the 60s and 70s, that I feel a connection with because it makes me think of a piece of music or a piece of literature that I feel close to.

"That’s a powerful thing to have in art, that timelessness."

Enter Gallery has been working with Sir Peter since 2007, but this is the most comprehensive exhibition of his work it has ever mounted. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Lawrence Alkin, Founder of Enter Gallery, said: “Peter Blake is an amazing artist and one of my personal heroes.

"I’m honoured to be able to showcase this exciting retrospective that celebrates not only an iconic artist that has sparked the Pop Art movement, but someone I have enjoyed a close working relationship and friendship with over the last 20 years.

“The first time Peter came to Brighton, he came on his Art Bus – so it has fond memories for me. I’m thrilled to see its return to Brighton and to be able to give the people another chance to enjoy it.”

Visitors can expect to see a wide selection of his most iconic imagery. Credit: ITV News Meridian

From his early works that defined the Pop Art movement, to his more recent creations, visitors will be able to see an extensive collection.

The exhibition takes a deep dive into the life and times of Sir Peter, revealing exactly what makes him such a significant contributor to contemporary art.

It explores how a lad from Dartford found himself in art school, and how his fascination with popular culture kickstarted the Pop Art movement.

It also examines the different styles he has evolved and developed over the years, from collage classics to paintings and painted portraiture.

In addition to The Beatles, he created iconic album covers for Paul Weller, The Who and Brian Wilson, to name a few. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Sir Peter Blake was knighted in 2002 for his invaluable contribution to contemporary art.

Blake began his career as a painter and graphic artist, creating collages from found imagery in pop culture.

This approach to the creation of visual art was spearheaded in Britain by Blake and is the inspiration of many contemporary artists today.

Enter Gallery is one of the leading dealers of Sir Peter's printed editions and has been instrumental in promoting other artists including Banksy, Charlotte Rose and Mark Vessey.

It curates a diverse range of contemporary art, with a focus on a community of art enthusiasts, rebels, and tastemakers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...