Woman dies at Isle of Wight Festival, organisers confirm

A woman has died at the Isle of Wight Festival, organisers have confirmed.

The festival-goer died on Thursday morning (20 June) on the first day of the four day event.

In a statement a spokesperson for the festival said: "The team at the Isle of Wight Festival are deeply saddened by the passing of a festivalgoer on Thursday morning.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with her family and friends."

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said: " We were called at 10.51am yesterday (20/6) to a report of a sudden death in the campsite of Isle of Wight Festival.

"A woman in her 40s has been confirmed as deceased and her family are aware.

"This is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

