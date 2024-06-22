Play Brightcove video

Watch: Video released by the RSPCA shows Candy and Kane together.

The RSPCA is appealing for someone to adopt two cats who have become 'incredibly bonded'.

Candy and Kane are looking for a new home after they came into the charity's Millbrook Animal Centre in March, when their previous owner could no longer house them.

Kane is partially sighted and has formed a bond with Candy, who helps him go about his everyday life.

The charity wants to rehouse them both together, so that Candy can continue to guide Kane and support him

Both are said to love attention and are very friendly cats who like to curl up and enjoy human company.

Candy and Kane. Credit: RSPCA

Sue Walters, Manager at RSPCA Millbrook, said: “This pair are so lovely but sadly we haven’t had any interest in them whatsoever.

“We think it’s because we are looking for a special home together where Candy can have outdoor access and Kane can be an indoor-cat, which can be achieved easily with a microchip cat flap, or a home where they are both given access to a safe and secure outdoor catio.

“We really hope we can find the perfect home for these cats as although they both have different needs, they are incredibly bonded and Kane is often guided by Candy.

“We’d also like to find a home with little changes, so we’re looking for owners who are quite happy to keep their furniture and other items around the home in the same place so that Kane can get used to his surroundings and know his way around without getting confused as his sight is so limited.”

Anyone who thinks they could give Candy and Kane the home they deserve should contact the Millbrook Animal Centre directly.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...