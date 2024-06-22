Emma Raducanu to face Sloane Stephens in Eastbourne first round

Emma Raducanu will face fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round at Eastbourne next week.

Raducanu is continuing her preparations for Wimbledon, where she has been given a wild card, at the Rothesay International on the south coast.

The 21-year-old will be making her first appearance at Wimbledon in two years following wrist and ankle surgery last year.

Raducanu reached the semi-finals of the Rothesay Open in Nottingham last week in an encouraging start to her grass-court campaign.

American Stephens won the US Open in 2018, three years before Raducanu’s shock victory.

Fellow Brit Harriet Dart faces Czech world number 23 Marie Bouzkova, while Katie Boulter will meet a qualifier.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...