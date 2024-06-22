British Transport Police officers in Kent have arrested a man for criminal damage after he was caught on CCTV writing a swear word on one of their vehicles.

Officers were called by Southeastern Railway staff to Maidstone West, when staff noticed the man was defacing a police vehicle.

They were viewing CCTV when he was spotted by the car, and then when railway enforcement officers went out to challenge him on his actions, he admitted to damaging the vehicle.

He then waited with them for BTP officers to arrive before he was 'promptly' arrested.

Police say he 'deemed it appropriate' to write the 'derogatory four-letter word' on the vehicle.

In a statement, officers said: "A male remains in custody after he was arrested at Maidstone West for criminal damage to our police vehicle.

" The male deemed it appropriate to write a derogatory four-letter word on the side of our car in per meant marker. The male did this in full view of CCTV and staff.

" The staff were viewing live CCTV at the time and saw him do this and went out and challenged him. He admitted to Southeastern Railway enforcement officers to doing the damage and then proceeded to wait with them for the police to arrive and was promptly arrested."

