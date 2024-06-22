A man from Amesbury has been jailed for nearly 7 years for attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a child.

Kurt Anderssen was found guilty of three counts of arranging/ facilitating the commission of a child sex offence, encouraging/ inciting the distribution of indecent images of a child and two counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Winchester Crown Court heard how Anderssen engaged in conversation on social media in which he discussed paying to meet the seven-year-old daughter of the person he was communicating with for sexual activity.

A meeting date was agreed but was cancelled by Anderssen who said he was not sure if the arrangement was genuine.

He was arrested by Wiltshire Police officers on Thursday 9 December 2021 at his home address.

Several electronic devices were seized and evidence was found of browsing terms for child sexual abuse material and downloaded files with child abuse titles.

He was handed a custodial sentence of six years and eight months.

