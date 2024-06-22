A man who touched an 8-year-old girl's bottom inside a Tesco in Portsmouth and then assaulted a police officer has been jailed.

Surajit Ghosh sexually assaulted the child on Saturday 27 May 2023 inside the supermarket on Crasswell Street, before running off.

Ghosh was then chased through the supermarket by a family member of the girl, before the man ran out of the store.

Officers reviewed CCTV and then tracked Ghsosh down to his home on Drummond Road, where he was found hiding behind a sofa.

He became aggressive and threatened to stab officers whilst resisting arrest. He also dug his fingernails into a police officer’s hand, drawing blood.

Ghosh was charged with sexual assault of a girl under 13 by touching and assault of an emergency worker, both of which he pleaded guilty to at Portsmouth Crown Court on 2 October 2023.

On 15 April this year, he also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of perverting the course of justice.

Ghosh had contacted the mother of the girl he sexually assaulted and asked her to drop the charges against him - he did this despite having already pleaded guilty to the sexual assault.

Appearing at Portsmouth Crown Court, he was jailed for 18 months. He was also ordered to sign on to the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years, handed a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and a 10 year Restraining Order.

DC Heather Milsom said: “This was a shocking series of offences which left a very young girl upset and her family horrified, and saw police officers subjected to violence and extreme threats.

“To add further insult, Ghosh used Facebook to contact the girl’s mother in an attempt to get proceedings against him dropped, despite having already admitted his awful crimes in court.

“I want to commend the girl for her bravery in speaking to police about what was undoubtedly a very worrying incident for her, and also want to thank her family.

“I hope the wider public can feel reassured that Ghosh was quickly identified by police and arrested for his actions, and is now behind bars.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...