More than 3,500 power tools, worth more than a million pounds, have been recovered in the South East of England.

Officers from Kent Police and Thames Valley Police worked together to uncover the 'large haul', which was found at an address in Swattenden, after thieves took a tool that had a tracker on it.

The tracker led Kent Police's Rural Task Force, who began the investigation, to execute a warrant at the address on April 26, 2024.

As well as power tools, other suspected stolen goods were found, including a quad bike confirmed to be stolen from Ashford, and six caravans stolen from locations nationwide including Bristol, Wales, Southampton, Staffordshire and Sussex.

Five local men, aged between 18 and 44, were arrested alongside a 19-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy on suspicion of multiple offences relating to theft. They have since been bailed.

Officers are now working to identify the rightful owners of the tools and are appealing for members of the public to get in contact if they believe their property could have been recovered.

A selection of some of the items recovered. Credit: Kent Police

What items have been recovered?

Drills and impact drivers

Saws

Angle grinders

Multi tools

Nail guns

Generators

Disc cutters

Hand tools

Garden power tools

Laser levels

Batteries and chargers

Radios

Other miscellaneous electrical tools/items

Brands of items include DeWalt, Makita, Milwaukee, Bosch, Hitachi and Stihl.

To claim an item, police say victims need to email Op.Thames@kent.police.uk with either proof of purchase, serial number(s), and/or details of unique identifying features.

If the item has been reported stolen, the crime reference number and/or date and location of the theft should also be provided.

Officers confirmed the email address will remain open until 11.59pm on Sunday 21 July 2024.

Kent Police says it expects a large response, which will take a 'considerable' amount of time to process, but it will do this as quickly as possible.

