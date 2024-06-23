Thames Valley Police has released images of individuals who they would like to speak to in relation to an assault on bus in Watchfield, Oxfordshire.

It follows an incident in which a woman punched another passenger on the S4 bus from Oxford to Swindon.

It happened at around 8.17pm on Saturday 25 May, 2024.

Staff Investigator Susan Glass said: "We are appealing to anyone who may recognise the women in these images to get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident."

You can contact the police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 43240244865.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.

