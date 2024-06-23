Police have charged a man with murder following a fatal assault in Chichester.

Officers were called to a report of an assault at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, at around 11pm on Thursday 20 June, 2024.

A 57-year-old man from South Yorkshire sustained serious head injuries.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

A man from Birmingham has been charged with murder following the attack in Chichester. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Kieran Egan, 30, of Baldmoor Lake Road in Birmingham, was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with murder.

He remains in custody, to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 June.

A 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody.

The attack took place at The Dolphin and Anchor, a pub on West Street, Chichester. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Joseph, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim in this investigation, who has lost his life in such tragic circumstances.

"We are continuing to appeal for information to build a clear picture of the events of that evening."

Police are asking for any relevant mobile or CCTV footage to be uploaded directly to their Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside - https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4724F74-PO2

You can report online, via 101, or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

