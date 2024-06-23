Rail passengers have been warned not to attempt to travel on one of the UK's busiest rail lines due to a signalling failure.

South Western Railway says it cannot run trains between Eastleigh and Brockenhurst, and says disruption is expected until the end of the day (Sunday 23 June).

The operator has told passengers they should only travel if absolutely necessary, and tickets will be accepted on the local bus network.

It is also unable to run trains between Fareham and Southampton Central due to the fault.

Tickets will be accepted on Bluestar bus routes 1-18, as well as Uni-Link services and Salisbury Reds X7 services.

Passengers will also be able to use their tickets to travel tomorrow instead, the operator confirmed.

Network Rail Wessex, which maintains the South West Mainline, has also apologised for the disruption.

It says repairs are ongoing in the Southampton area, and also confirmed disruption is likely to continue for much of the day.

Southern Railway, which also operates trains into Southampton, confirmed its services were also suspended.

Its trains will terminate at Fareham. However, there is a reduced service between Havant and Fareham, which Southern says will extend journey times by 60 minutes.

This is a developing story, more to follow.