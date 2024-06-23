Police have arrested two people in connection with a stabbing in Crawley.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A 45-year-old woman from Crawley was arrested nearby on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent.

Following an extensive search, a 45-year-old man from Crawley was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Both remain in custody at this time.

Emergency services were called to Dalewood Gardens, Crawley to reports of a man having been stabbed. Credit: Google Maps.

Emergency services were called to Dalewood Gardens at around 4pm on Saturday, 22 June 2024 to reports of a man having been stabbed.

Detective Inspector Jason Parry said: "I would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we responded to this incident, which I’m sure will have been alarming to the local community.

"We believe this was an isolated incident between three people who were known to each other. We are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the investigation.

"Enquiries will be ongoing and there will likely remain an increased police presence in the area."

Anyone who has any information that could help is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Wildwood.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...