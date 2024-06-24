Cyclist in critical condition after ambulance crash in Oxford

A cyclist is in a critical condition after being involved in a crash with an ambulance in Oxford yesterday.

Thames Valley Police said a South Central Ambulance Service ambulance was responding to an emergency on blue lights when it was involved in a crash with a cyclist on Woodstock Road, near the junction with Blandford Road, at around 11am.

The cyclist, a man in his sixties, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Investigating officer PC Ruan Brink, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victim of this collision who is in a critical condition in hospital, and his family.

“Our thoughts are also with the ambulance crew involved in the collision, who were responding to an emergency with blue lights on at the time.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have.

“Anyone with information or footage should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240295068.”

