WATCH: River Medway speaks to ITV News Meridian's Kit Bradshaw in Chatham

A reality TV star from Kent has urged young people to ‘use their voice’ and vote in the general election on Thursday, 4th July.

Drag queen River Medway told ITV News: “I think it's really important for young people to realise that their voices is valid and their voice can be heard.”

The 26-year-old performer, whose real name is Dexter Clift, has joined other drag queens in a social media campaign urging young people to take part in the democratic process.

“You have to think, I'm a part of changing something and taking control of where I live. I think some people have lost a lot of faith in that. I just want to help encourage people to know voting is so empowering.”

River Medway appeared in Series 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race UK in 2021. Credit: PA Archive / PA Images

River Medway said: “Your vote is just as important as your neighbours and as the person that’s older than you and as the person that's younger than you, and as the person that comes from a different background.

“Every single vote is just as important and people just have to remember that.”

The artist, who grew up in the Medway Towns, appeared in the third series of the popular TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Asked if there were specific issues that might play a role in the election locally, River Medway said: “There's lots of areas that need to be worked on… especially when it comes to mental health services and services to support minority groups.”

In England, those voting at polling stations on 4th July need a valid form of identification.

More information about how to vote is available of the Electoral Commission website.

