Artist Michelle Wibowo says creating sculptures out of rice was "so difficult"

An artist from Sussex has made sculptures of celebrity heads using only sushi ingredients.

Michelle Wibowo from Lindfield is used to making works of art from unusual ingredients, like sugar and cake, but her latest commission was a little different.

The artist made eight sculptures out of ingredients such as rice and fish to celebrate International Sushi Day.

Michelle came up with puns to name the portraits, which were made with fish, including This Morning hosts 'Alison Salmond' and 'Dermot Roe'Leary'.

The pieces were frozen once they were completed and put on display in a London gallery. Credit: Michelle Wibowo

Famous faces also included singers Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

Michelle said: "This is my first time using rice as a medium to sculpt.

"It is so hard, it is so difficult. It's not an easy medium to work with. You have to cook it first then let it cool down and they become really sticky on your hands when you try to use it so it's not really easy to do."

She added: "My favourite will be the Elton John and Ed Sheeran. They have distinct characteristics with the fancy sunglasses and earrings and Ed Sheeran's got ginger hair, it's really nice and really messy hair."

