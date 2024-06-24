S earches have been carried out for a missing person in the water at Bournemouth beach.

Emergency services including Poole and Southbourne Coastguard Rescue Teams, a Coastguard helicopter, Poole RNLI lifeboat and Dorset Police attended the scene.

In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard coordinated the search for a male, following a report of a person in the water at Bournemouth beach."

Eyewitnesses at the scene say police and other emergency services have now left the scene.

Dorset police has confirmed that the man has been located and is "safe and well."

