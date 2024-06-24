A 13-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a collision involving a motorcycle in Southampton.

Police were called to the incident just off Porlock Road at around 5:45pm on Sunday 23 June.

A 39-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, grievous bodily harm with intent and driving when alcohol level above limit.

He remains in custody at this time.

Hampshire Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with CCTV footage or dash cam footage from the area.

