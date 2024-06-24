An investigation is underway into the death of a man at a holiday park near Dorchester.

Officers were called to Heron Lake at Warmwell Holiday Park in Crossways at 12.27am on Sunday 23 June, over concerns for the welfare of a man believed to be in the lake.

A man in his 70s and from Birmingham was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man and woman, both aged in their 50s and from Birmingham, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

The woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

The man who died and the individuals who have been arrested are known to each other.

Detective Inspector Shaun Inkpen, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died, and we have launched a full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

" We are carrying out extensive enquiries in the area of the holiday park and a cordon has been put in place as we conduct our investigation.

" I am keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything suspicious in the area during the evening of Saturday 22 June into the early hours of Sunday 23 June 2024.

" There will be an increased policing presence in the vicinity as we carry out our enquiries and officers can be approached by any members of the public with information or concerns."

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting 55240094346.

