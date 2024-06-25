Play Brightcove video

A charity in Brighton is appealing for the public's help, as it faces a growing demand from families for its support.

Pelican Parcel helps low-income families who can't afford essential items, including providing nappies, clothing, toys and uniforms.

Now the charity says demand has risen 136%, and it needs more donations so that it can continue to help those most in need.

Around one in three children in Brighton and Hove are in poverty, and Pelican Parcel has supported over 20,000 families in the past five years alone.

"We want to ensure that more children have the essentials they need to give them the best start in life and to thrive", Shelly Bennett, a co-founder at the charity, told ITV Meridian.

"We hope we’re helping to lessen some of the pressure of the ‘heat or eat’ tough decisions they’re facing, whilst supporting parents and carers with parcels made to feel like gifts."

The charity is now calling on local people to 'Be A Pelican' and donate vital items.

Carla Pannett, a trustee at the charity said: “We're proud of our community and the heartfelt support we see for those across Brighton & Hove and Sussex.

"From the thousands of donations of preloved and new items, the volunteers who give their time or people who give their financial support.

"In five years we have given out 20,000 parcels but we need to do more and we need your help. We’re calling on our community and their friends, family and connections to help us with sharing our fundraising #BeAPelican campaign."

People who wish to help can contact the charity directly or donate to a crowdfunder which has been set up.

