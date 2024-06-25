A busy dual-carriageway is definitely not the safest of places for nine tiny, and adorable, ducklings...

Yet, a brood found themselves close to one in Dorset during a Saturday afternoon stroll in the sunshine.

Thankfully, two police officers were on hand to rescue the baby birds who were scooped up in a traffic cone.

They've now been taken to a wildlife centre following their rescue from the A338 Spur Road in Bournemouth.

PCs Summer and Dagnall with the rescued ducklings Credit: Dorset Police

Posting a photograph of the ducklings with PCs Summer and Dagnall, people on Facebook gave some hilarious responses to the situation.

One user wrote, "Nice to see the old bill taking care of young bill's" while another commented, "Well done., brings a whole new meaning to the phrase, ducking and diving."

Many people praised the quick-thinking of the officers to use a cone to scoop up the ducklings.

One user wrote, "So glad to see you coned them off! What an absolutely quacking job."

