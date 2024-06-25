The family of a father who was killed at a pub whilst enjoying an evening with colleagues has issued a heartbreaking tribute.

David Hallatt was with workmates at The Dolphin and Anchor, in West Street, Chichester on Thursday 20th June when he was assaulted by a man he did not know.

The incident happened at around 11pm, with paramedics and police trying to save the 57-year old, who was from South Yorkshire.

Relatives of Mr Hallatt say their hearts have been broken by the tragedy,

The attack took place at The Dolphin and Anchor, a pub on West Street, Chichester. Credit: ITV News Meridian.

"David was so violently taken from us. He was married for 25 years with two young daughters, aged 20 and 22.

"He lived for his family, and he loved his work as a tiler travelling the country. He played the electric guitar, and was an avid football and rock music fan.

"Forever in our broken hearts, Sadie (wife), and Rosie and Sally (daughters)."

Detectives investigating the incident have charged a 30-year old man from Birmingham with murder.

Forensic tent at the scene on West Street, Chichester Credit: ITV News Meridian

Kieran Egan, of Baldmoor Lake Road, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24th June, and has since been further remanded in custody ahead of his next hearing at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday 25th June.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man from County Durham was arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released on conditional bail.

A third man suspected of affray has been identified and efforts are ongoing to bring him into custody.

Detective are urging anyone with information to report it via the Major Incident Public Portal, under Operation Arunside.

