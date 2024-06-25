An appeal has been released by police after a mother's ring containing her dead son's ashes was stolen.

The sentimental item was inside the handbag of a woman in her 30s when it was snatched from over her shoulder.

Officers say the victim was walking alone when two men approached her from behind on bicycles.

The incident on Saturday 22nd June at 10:15pm left her with a minor injuries.

Connaught Road heading towards the seafront in Seaford Credit: Google Maps

A description of the suspects has been released following the incident near the beach huts at the junction with Connaught Road in Seaford.

They are described as being two white males wearing dark hoodies and tracksuits.

After the woman's handbag was taken it's thought the pair headed towards Newhaven.

Sussex Police is asking anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch by calling 101, quoting the serial number of 1425 of 22/06.

