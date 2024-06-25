A bull who got stuck in a ditch in Kent has been rescued by a team of firefighters.

Crews were called to the scene in Tonbridge at 6pm on Monday 24 June.

In a post on social media, the team from Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it had been a "complex" situation to help the bull.

On X, the service wrote that they were "'udderly' committed to helping him 'moo-ve' out of the mud".

The animal, aptly named Notorious, was eventually returned to his field.

The bull, called Notorious, was safely returned to his field after the rescue. Credit: @kentfirerescue

