Notorious the bull 'moo-ved' to safety by Kent firefighters after getting stuck in mud
A bull who got stuck in a ditch in Kent has been rescued by a team of firefighters.
Crews were called to the scene in Tonbridge at 6pm on Monday 24 June.
In a post on social media, the team from Kent Fire and Rescue Service said it had been a "complex" situation to help the bull.
On X, the service wrote that they were "'udderly' committed to helping him 'moo-ve' out of the mud".
The animal, aptly named Notorious, was eventually returned to his field.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...