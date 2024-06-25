Pair jailed for 'cowardly exploitation' of boy, 15, into selling drugs

A woman from West Sussex has been jailed for more than two years for exploiting a 15-year-old boy into selling drugs.

Karen Seddon, 38, from Hassocks Gate, worked with 21-year-old Peace Bello, of HM YOI Onley, to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

The pair were caught after British Transport Police stopped the vulnerable teenager, who was carrying heroin, at a train station in London in September 2022.

Officers say the boy was spotted a London Bridge station looking dishevelled and spoke with him after he claimed he had been staying with a friend.

The child admitted having the drug and officers then traced the drugs back to Seddon and Bello.

Police raided an addressed and arrested the pair for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery offences.

Bello was found to be in possession of a county line drugs line at the time of arrest.

The pair pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin, forced labour and human trafficking.

They were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday 21 June.

Bello was jailed for four years eight months and Seddon must serve two years and four months behind bars.

The pair must also pay a victim surcharge of £228.

Detective Inspector Matt Davies from the BTP County Lines Task Force said: "We will relentlessly target those crime groups who cowardly exploit vulnerable people and children.

"Working alongside our colleagues from other forces enhances our capabilities to catch those orchestrating these County Lines.

"Our County Lines Task Force works hard to tackle drugs on the railway network and to protect children and vulnerable adults who are often exploited by gangs into selling or moving drugs.

"This result should send a powerful message to those involved in this sort of activity - we will find you; you will be arrested, and we will disrupt the distribution of drugs by County Lines dealers."

