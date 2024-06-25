Popular zoo euthanises rare male Amur tiger in 'incredibly difficult' decision

A popular zoo has taken what it describes as the 'incredibly difficult' decision to put down one its rare male Amur tigers.

Bagai was described as a 'big character' at Marwell in Winchester but he was euthanised because of old age.

Staff at the wildlife enclosure say he was on medication for age related symptoms which worsened, impacting his quality of life.

Bagai had been a hit with thousands of visitors following his arrival from Germany at 18-months old back in December 2013.

Bagai was popular with visitors Credit: Marwell / Marcus Amillian

Carrie Arnold, Carnivore Team Leader, said, "Bagai had a huge personality that never failed to make you smile every day.

"He was lovable, goofy and cheeky. He was always playing 'hide and seek' with his keepers, trying to hide behind rocks and plants, not realising he was bigger than all of them."

Amur tigers are on the endangered species with numbers in the wild declining.

Bagai has been praised for his part in conserving the species after he became a father to three cubs, Makari, Bailla and Zima in 2016, who have now gone on to have their own chilren

Following the death of the big cat's mate Milla in 2020, Bagai then struck up a playful friendship with Valentina who he could often be seen together exploring their habitat.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...