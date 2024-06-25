“Car insurance is through the roof and I just don’t have the money for it!”

It’s not an issue you’re likely to hear discussed by the political party leaders on the national campaign trail.

But it’s one that matters a lot to some of the young people I’ve been meeting in the South East ahead of polling day.

The comment came from one of the sixth form students at Newman College in Hove, preparing to vote for the first time in this general election.

Our panel of young voters are preparing to leave education after a busy few weeks of exams.

WATCH: A-level students in Hove discuss their political priorities

“I would like the minimum wage to be increased,” 17-year-old Megan Rudy tells me. Her 18th birthday falls just in time for the 4 July election next week and she’s looking forward to taking part.

“It’s a whole new experience because I’ve never been old enough before. So, it’ll be really interesting and exciting too.”

The long shadow cast by the pandemic is also never far away when discussing big issues with this generation.

Many have tales of sweeping disruption to their GCSE and A-level education, as well as the loss of formative social experiences with their friends.

WATCH: 22-year-old Liam Harris, who plays 10-pin bowling for Sussex, says housing is his key priority

“I'm looking for someone who'll invest in arts funding,” 18-year-old Alexandra De Giovanni tell me on the stage of Trinity Theatre in Tunbridge Wells.

“The arts really helped me to come out of my shell, especially after Covid, which I feel did a bit of a detriment to my personality and mental health.

“Being here in a youth theatre has allowed me to become the truest version of myself, and I want everyone to have that opportunity.”

For Poppy Chowdhury, a fellow first-time voter involved in the youth theatre group, funding for mental health services is a key priority.

“Those areas are quite underfunded and overworked, especially in the NHS. So, I'm looking for someone who is willing to put the money in.”

WATCH: First-time voters at a youth theatre in Tunbridge Wells share their election views

In 2022, 60% of 18 and 19 year olds were registered to vote compared to 95% of over 65s, according to the Electoral Commission.

Age data isn’t collected at polling stations but countless surveys over the years have found that you're far less likely to vote if you're in a younger age group.

Social media influencer, GK Barry, is hoping to change that with her Kiss podcast ‘The Turnout’, encouraging other young people to vote.

The 24-year-old, from Surrey, said: “A lot of my friends who aren’t voting say they don’t understand any of it, they wouldn’t know where to get the information and they don’t think it makes a difference – so, that’s what I’m trying to change!”

WATCH: Social media influencer GK Barry explains her new podcast 'The Turnout'

Back at Newman College discussion has turned to the environment, and specifically the pollution of the seas off the coast of Sussex.

Megan Rudy tells me: “Sewage going into the sea can be quite frustrating, especially if you want to go for a swim. I feel like we need some strong policies that can help initiate change.”

The sentiment is met with nods of agreement from the others on our four-person panel.

The majority of them are planning to vote but admit more of their time is being spent thinking about what to wear for their college prom.

By coincidence, the social event of their year is also scheduled for 4 July, ensuring it will be a general election day they will never forget.

You must be over the age of 18 to vote in the general election. In England, those voting at polling stations on 4 July need a valid form of identification. More information about how to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

