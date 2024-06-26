A fugitive mother and father, whose baby died after they went off-grid in Sussex have been found guilty of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice, it can now be reported.

A jury at the Old Bailey has heard how wealthy aristocrat Constance Marten, 37, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, fled authorities in January 2023 in an attempt to keep their newborn child after four other children were taken into care.

The pair were arrested in Brighton on 27 February 2023, two days before their daughter Victoria’s decomposed body was found inside a Lidl bag in a disused allotment shed.

The cause of the child’s death could not be established.

Police search teams in Roedale Valley Allotments, Brighton. Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Archive/PA Images

The jury found the couple guilty of concealing the birth of a child and perverting the course of justice.

The couple had also faced charges of child cruelty, manslaughter by gross negligence and causing or allowing the death of a child, all of which they denied.

The trial at the Old Bailey began on January 25. Jurors began deliberating on April 30 and were discharged after more than 72 hours of deliberation.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC gave his "sincere and heartfelt thanks" to jurors for their "truly exceptional" dedication.

"Please do not feel that you have failed in any way," he said.

The judge gave them the option of lifetime exemption from jury service.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Tom Little KC announced the Crown would seek a retrial as Judge Mark Lucraft KC allowed reporting of the two verdicts following an application by PA news agency.

Judge Lucraft set a provisional six to eight-week retrial from March 3 next year.

Police search teams in Roedale Valley Allotments, Brighton. Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA Archive/PA Images

Jurors heard that police began a search for the missing baby after a placenta was found in a burning car on the motorway near Bolton, Greater Manchester, last January 5.

The defendants had fled the scene with Victoria under Marten’s jacket, leaving behind a cat in a box, about £2,000 in cash, 34 "burner" phones and other belongings, the trial heard.

They travelled by taxis from the North West to Harwich in Essex, East Ham in London and on to Newhaven, East Sussex.

Victoria was briefly glimpsed on CCTV footage in London wearing a teddy bear motif babygrow.

Police body-worn camera footage captured the moment the defendants were arrested after buying supplies in Brighton last February 27.

Two days later, two officers uncovered Victoria’s badly decomposed body on a nearby allotment.

She had been wrapped in a pink sheet and hidden beneath dirt and rubbish in the Lidl bag.

The defendants sat in the dock of the Old Bailey for the hearing on Wednesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...