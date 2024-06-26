Nearly half of long-term antidepressant users can stop using the medication with GP support and access to internet or telephone helplines alone, according to a study.

Scientists found that more than 40% of people involved in the research who were well and not at risk of relapse managed to come off the drugs with advice from their doctors.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open and led by the universities of Southampton, Liverpool and Hull York Medical School, also discovered patients who could access online support and psychologists by phone had lower rates of depression, fewer withdrawal symptoms, and reported better mental wellbeing.

Earlier this month, a study found around one in six people who stop antidepressants will experience withdrawal symptoms. Credit: PA

Professor Tony Kendrick from Southampton, who was the lead author of the new research funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), said the findings were significant as they showed high numbers of patients withdrawing from the drugs without the need for costly intense therapy sessions.

He explained: “This approach could eliminate the risk of serious side effects for patients using antidepressants for long periods who have concerns about withdrawal.“

"Offering patients internet and psychologist telephone support is also cost-effective for the NHS.“

Our findings show that support not only improves patient outcomes but also tends to reduce the burden on primary healthcare while people taper off antidepressants.”

Professor Tony Kendrick Credit: University of Southampton

A total of 330 adults who had been taking the medication for more than a year for a first episode of depression, or more than two years for a recurrence of the illness were enrolled into the study.

Co-author Una Macleod, professor of Primary Care Medicine at Hull York Medical School, said: “Many patients are taking antidepressants for depression for longer than two years, when they probably no longer need them.“

"The evidence in our study is clear and suggests the UK should establish a national helpline, by phone and online, to help people intending to come off the medication.”

The new study is the latest in a seven-year research programme, named REDUCE, led by the universities to investigate the long-term effects of withdrawing from antidepressants.

Professor of general practice Mark Gabbay, a co-author from the University of Liverpool, said the research showed that many patients do not need intense face-to-face therapy sessions while withdrawing.

He said: “This is the first study to demonstrate that stopping inappropriate long-term antidepressant treatment is possible at scale without psychological therapy.“

"Antidepressants are recommended only for up to two years in most cases, and people are running the risk of increasing side effects as they get older.“

From our findings, we are calling for active family practitioner reviews for antidepressant discontinuation to be promoted.”

Earlier this month, the largest study of its kind found around one in six people who stop antidepressants will experience withdrawal symptoms as a direct result of the medicine – lower than previous estimates.

Analysis published in The Lancet Psychiatry found 15% of patients will experience one or more discontinuation symptoms that are directly caused by stopping the drugs, while around 2-3% will suffer severe symptoms.

Previous research has suggested much higher rates of withdrawal symptoms, with 56% of all patients affected, though experts have said this figure is not robust.

In the Lancet research on 21,000 people, the most commonly used antidepressants in the UK were found to have the lowest rates of withdrawal symptoms throughout the study.

Stopping antidepressants can lead to various symptoms or none at all.

The most frequently reported are dizziness, headache, nausea, insomnia and irritability.In 2022/23, 86 million antidepressants were prescribed to an estimated 8.6 million patients in England, NHS figures show.