Thirteen dogs have been seized by police from a tent in a park in Reading, Berkshire.

Officers were called to Waterloo Meadow following a number of reports from concerned members of the public.

Six of the dogs were four-week-old puppies.

All of the dogs are currently undergoing treatment with the RSPCA. Credit: Thames Valley Police

All of the dogs are currently undergoing treatment and are being looked after by the RSPCA.

Thames Valley Police said "lots of fuss" was given to the animals from officers at the force's station in Reading.

