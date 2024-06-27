A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with hoax bomb calls to multiple schools in Southampton.

Hampshire P olice said six schools in the city received calls which indicated a bomb threat on Wednesday 26 June.

Bitterne Park School, Banister Park School, Regents Park Community College, St Anne’s Catholic Girl’s Secondary School, Weston School and St George’s Catholic High School for girls, all received calls.

Officers carried out extensive searches of each school site and quickly established that there was no perceived threat to the schools and local community.

A 13-year-old boy from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of communicating false information by means of a bomb hoax.

He has since been released from custody on bail until 26 September pending further police enquiries.

Superintendent Phil Lamb, Southampton District Commander, said: "We understand the undue worry and concern that [this] would have caused in the community – especially among the students and the parents of those affected. It is clear that the incident had a wide-ranging impact within the community.

" Thankfully, it was very quickly established by our officers that these were not a credible threat and this was communicated to school leader’s at the first available opportunity to provide further reassurance.

" We are clear that we will take robust action where necessary against those who seek to cause harm or distress in the local community – and that there will be consequences. We hope that this will act as a deterrent for those who may have considered taking similar action in the future.

" As always, we want to thank the local schools, local community and local stakeholders for their patience and co-operation as part of our enquiries and investigation."

More to follow.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...