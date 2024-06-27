Do young voters know which election pledges belong to which party?

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Young voters from Brockenhurst College in the New Forest and the University of Reading decide tell Christine Alsford which election promises matter to them - without knowing which political party they come from.

Recent research shows there are 50 marginal constituencies up and down the country where the students returning home from term-time addresses to vote could change the outcome.

But which are the policies that might sway young voters - and do they actually know which parties they belong to?

We spoke to students at the University of Reading and apprentices and vocational students from Brockenhurst College to find out their priorities and which policies they like and dislike.

We conducted a blind test - showing students a range of policies on a certain subject without revealing which party they belonged to.

They then had to decide which party the ideas came from.

Young voters decided which of these five parties were offering the different policies

Apprentices and vocational students studying boatbuilding at a specialist satellite campus of Brockenhurst College in Marchwood were given policies on study, vocational training and work from five different parties - Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, Reform and the Green Party.

"I don't like the policy of making you do Maths until you are 18," said Elliot Clark. "Why not learn life skills instead?"

Josh Anderson agreed. "It's truly hysterical," he said.

Apprentices and students from the specialist satellite campus of Brockenhurst College at Marchwood

These students didn't like the policy of National Service for 18 year olds either - but were impressed by a pledge from another party to scrap the lower apprenticeship rate of pay (currently £6.50 an hour) and guarantee they are paid the National Living Wage.

"That's pretty good I think," said Charlie Bunday.

"Absolutely," said Alex Meli. "The promise for a four day week is good too."

They were amazed to discover the policies they agree they liked the best came from the Green party.

"I thought it was going to be Reform," said Joshua.

They were also surprises for students at the University of Reading who carried out the same test. This time they examined policies on Higher Education.

They all backed a policy to ensure students get the contact hours they are promised and that exams are marked.

But there was a big debate about a policy to require universities to offer two year degrees.

Students at the University of Reading decided which policies they liked

"I think that will be quite difficult," said Abbie Tibbott. "It's going to be difficult to fit content into two years but I do understand the need for value for money and living away from home is so expensive."

Kaitlin Fletcher disagreed and said she liked the policy. She also said she agreed with another policy to close university courses with the worst outcomes.

"Everyone does a degree. There are degrees in golf management. You don't need a degree to run a golf course."

Two students identified all policies correctly and five students got nearly all the policies correct but several muddled up the policies of Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Students from the University of Reading

Some were surprised when we revealed the answers - the two year degree policy is from Reform.

"I didn't think I agreed with any of the Reform policies but some of their Higher Education ones were really interesting," said Kaitlin.

Her fellow student Ana Bonsfield said: "Just because you don't like a party doesn't mean you can't agree with some of their policies."

Many of the students said they would be voting for change on July 4th - but several were still undecided about who to choose.

You must be over the age of 18 to vote in the general election. In England, those voting at polling stations on 4 July need a valid form of identification. More information about how to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

