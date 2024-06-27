Dolphins spotted by scientists during survey on Sussex coast

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Several dolphins have been spotted along the Sussex coast during research. Credit: Sussex Dolphin Project

Scientists have been conducting marine mammal surveys along the Sussex coast this week.

Sussex Dolphin Project has been working with the University of Plymouth aboard their vessel, ‘Take the Helm,’ to collect data.

The information from the research trips will be used to understand the distribution and behaviour of bottlenose dolphins and the potential threats they may face.

Dozens of sightings, including a minke whale seen off Hastings, have been filmed in the last 18 months.

The group say they encountered harbour porpoise and bottlenose dolphin, one of which stayed with the vessel for over four hours on Tuesday.

WATCH: Thea Taylor, Sussex Dolphin Project

Thea Taylor, Sussex Dolphin Project said: "We had a solitary individual who was with our vessel for nearly four hours.

"It first joined us at lunchtime and left us just before we headed back into the marina.

"It was absolutely fantastic just to be able to watch this individual swim alongside the boat all day long, it was a fantastic experience."

The latest report by the group highlighted that around 50 individual dolphins on the south coast are "highly susceptible to decline".

Earlier this year, the area from Beachy Head to North Cornwall was designated as a new Important Marine Mammal Area (IMMA), recognising it as important for at least seven species of aquatic mammals and both common and grey seals.

Data from recent research was also used to recommend the Western English Channel as an important marine mammal area.

