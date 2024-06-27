A police i nvestigation is underway after a man was killed in a crash in Sussex.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash between two cars in Shripney Road, Bognor, at around 8.45pm on Wednesday (26 June).

A red Nissan Qashqai travelling southbound was reported to have collided with a black Audi heading northbound.

A 46-year-old man from Bognor who was driving the Nissan died at the scene. His next of kin have been told.

His passenger - a 30-year-old woman from Bognor - was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi - a 23-year-old man from Bersted - was arrested for failing to provide a specimen.

He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service with serious injuries.

Sussex Police are carrying out an investigation to understand the full circumstances of the situation.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is being urged to report it to police via collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting Operation Tenby.

