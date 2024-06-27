NHS and housing among top priorities for young voters in South East

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Young voters in Portsmouth and Reading share their views with Christine Alsford on what's important to them in the election

Surrounded by tower blocks, The Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Academy serves some of the most disadvantaged parts of the inner city.

When we asked young people here to rate six big election issues in order of priority, one topic dominated - the NHS.

"Doctors and nurses aren't paid enough for what they do. That's a huge issue for me," said Bryn Jones.

"They want more doctors and nurses but they won't fund the people who are already in there," said Bethany Taylor. "Everyone uses the NHS - we need to put more money in."

The issues we asked them to rate in priority order were:

Tax and the Economy, Healthcare and the NHS, the Environment, Education, Training and Employment, Housing and Immigration. For young people, housing concerns were a big theme too with worries over the cost of renting and affordable homes. They also had the option to add additional topics like the cost of living, sewage or other concerns.

Toby Benjamin is studying a university course in policing. He wants action on law and order. "One of the main problems at the moment is the lack of money put into rehabilitating offenders," he said. "If a party was to focus more on that and helping people recover that would be something I'd be looking for."

And Anthony Mason said: "Probably one of the big ones for me right now is the trains and making sure they are government owned.

"It's in such a poor state - if you can fly to Europe - or domestically - cheaper than you can take the train it's definitely an issue and one that affects me."

Almost all of those we interviewed said they are still undecided over WHO to vote for at the ballot box. Many feel the younger generation AREN'T being well catered for by the political parties.

"I don't think that any do enough considering it's the young people who are going to be looking after the country in the next 10, 20 years," said Bryn. "It should be young people we are focused on, not the older generation."

At Reading College young voters studying for vocational qualifications in hairdressing are sceptical about what politicians of all colours will deliver for the country.

We spoke to young voters at Reading College where they are studying for qualifications in hairdressing

Isabelle Sherman said: "The parties never really do anything to change the world. They say they're gonna but it never really happens. "

Tammy-Sheree George thinks there is no real choice for change at this election. She told us: "I feel like most of the parties are offering the same things and I don't feel it's like much different to what's already happening in the world. "

And Nina Dejager thinks politicians are ineffective, saying: "I think the politicians do faff around - they do faff."

These three students and Gabby Thorne all put the NHS and Healthcare as their number one priority for the next government.

Nina, Gabby, Tammy-Sheree, Isabelle

But Gabby said we should be focusing on the environment and climate change too. "We're not thinking about what will happen in the future - we're just thinking about now," she said. "If we don't think about climate change and the environment there will be no future."

In the very near future young voters will have to decide what they put on their ballot papers.

And while many seem undecided, they do say they want to see change.

You must be over the age of 18 to vote in the general election. In England, those voting at polling stations on 4 July need a valid form of identification. More information about how to vote is available on the Electoral Commission website.

