Dorset Police have launched an appeal for three 13-year-olds who are missing from Poole.

The three children were last seen on Saturday 22nd June and it is believed they have since travelled on trains to South Wales and London.

Reece Davies is described as five feet 11 inches tall and of slim build with short brown hair, blue eyes and a scar on his top lip. He was last seen wearing a black Hoodrich down jacket, grey or black joggers and black trainers.

Darcy Rooke is described as five feet five inches tall, of medium build with long brown or red hair and was last seen wearing black leggings, an orange top and black jacket.

Paige Travis is described as five feet four inches tall and of larger build with shoulder-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey Nike leggings, fluffy sliders and black socks.

Chief Inspector Matt Buller, of Dorset Police, said: “While there is no information to suggest the teenagers have come to any harm, they have not been seen for a number of days now and we need to find them and ensure they are OK."

“I am appealing to anyone who has information on the whereabouts of them to please urgently contact Dorset Police."

“Reece, Darcy and Paige – if you see this please contact us or your loved ones and let us know where you are. We just want to make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to their whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55240094276.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...