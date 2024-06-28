Crews have been tackling a fire at an M&S store in Salisbury.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the Old George Mall at 7.12pm this evening (28 June) after smoke and a smell of burning were reported in the M&S store.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We have crews on scene from Salisbury, Amesbury (x2), Romsey and Ludgershall, together with a support appliance from Devizes and the aerial ladder platform from St Mary’s in Southampton (with support appliance).

"Investigations are on-going to determine the cause of the smoke and burning smell. The store was evacuated safely."

Salisbury Police officers are helping the fire service and said a road closure is in place in Catherine Street.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

