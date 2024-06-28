Flights at Gatwick Airport temporarily suspended after plane aborts takeoff

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Fire engines were called to the runway after a flight aborted its takeoff.

A number of flights at Gatwick Airport have been temporarily suspended due to an incident on a runway.

A British Airways Boeing 777-200ER from London Gatwick to Vancouver aborted its takeoff on Friday (28 June) afternoon.

A runway had to be closed following the emergency, as the plane remained on the tarmac for some time.

Ground vehicles, including fire crews, responded to the incident.

The plane has been been moved from the runway, which has since reopened.

Seven flights have been cancelled as a result of the emergency so far.

At least 10 planes, including easyJet and Wizz Air, were diverted to nearby airports including Sandstead and Heathrow.

Several flights have been cancelled, whilst even more have been delayed. Credit: FlightRadar24

An eyewitness, who was on another plane and waiting to take off, has told ITV News Meridian: "Just as we were about to roll onto the runway for takeoff, the pilot announced another aircraft was stuck on and blocking the runway and that they didn’t know how long it would take to clear.

"We must be knocking on for an hour now. The plane has now been towed from the runway and our engines are back up and running.

"Pilot said ‘it’s going to be a bit of a scrum to see who gets onto the runway first'.

"It appears it’s a BA flight bound for Vancouver which aborted its take off."

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: "The main runway was closed for a short time today (26 June) due to a departing aircraft having hot breaks.

"Safety is our top priority and the dedicated airport fire service swiftly attended to support the aircraft.

"A number of flights were diverted. The runway is now open and operating as normal."

In a statement, B ritish Airways said: " Our pilots took the precautionary decision to cancel take-off due to a technical issue.

"Safety is always our top priority and we apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused."

More to follow.