An organised crime gang has been jailed for a total of 41 years after police intercepted a multi-million-pound drugs importation – the largest ever seizure in Sussex.

Around 70kg of cocaine and 632kg of ketamine – with a combined estimated street value of £24.5 million – was seized from two vans which were stopped on the A26 at Maresfield on 26 July, 2023.

The Class A and B substances, concealed in 30 cardboard boxes, had been shipped into Newhaven port via ferry.

Further enquiries by Sussex Police’s Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and the National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed another overseas drugs run had been attempted by members of the same gang just two months earlier.

The Class A and B substances were found concealed in 30 cardboard boxes in the back of two vans Credit: Sussex Police

Stephen Norris, 36, and Charlotte Moore, 32, both of Middleburg Street, Hull, were both charged with being concerned in the supply of 70kg cocaine and 632kg ketamine on 26 July, and fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 107kg cocaine between 30 April and 7 May.

Norris was found guilty and was sentenced to a total of 10 years’ imprisonment.

Moore was found guilty and was sentenced to a total of 13 year’s imprisonment.

Pavel Budzko, 50, of no fixed address, was charged with fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 70kg cocaine and 632kg ketamine on 26 July.

He was found guilty by jury and sentenced to a total of nine years’ imprisonment.

Kiryl Laptseu , 42, of no fixed address, was charged with fraudulent evasion of the prohibition on the importation of 107kg cocaine. He was found guilty by jury and sentenced to nine years’ imprisonment.

The organised crime gang were jailed for a total of 41 years. Credit: Sussex Police

Detective Constable Laura Pettitt of Sussex SOCU, said: “The seizure of this substantial amount of drugs – the largest ever seizure in Sussex – comes as a result of excellent collaborative work between Sussex Police and the NCA.“

"The sentences imposed reflect the extremely serious nature of the offences committed, and are a testament to the hard work of all the teams involved from Sussex Police, the NCA and the Crown Prosecution Service.“

"Sussex Police will continue to pursue organised crime groups and investigate those involved in the supply of illegal drugs. Illegal drugs cause harm and misery to those that become addicted to them and to their families and friends, often linked to other crimes being committed to fund their addiction. This in turn impacts our wider communities and affects us all as the cost to society remains high.“

"Although drug offences are victimless crimes, the way these organised crime groups operate poses a significant risk to vulnerable and young people, who find themselves being dragged into the drugs world and potentially being exploited.”

NCA Operations Manager Rachel Bramley said: “These convictions are testament to the collaborative work between the NCA, Border Force and Sussex Police.“

"This crime group sought to flood the south of England with drugs all for their own financial gain, without any care for the misery their harmful commodities bring to our communities.“

"Drug dealing is directly linked to gang violence and the exploitation of vulnerable people and children across the UK. At the NCA we are committed to pursuing the organised criminals responsible for running drug supply chains and ensuring they have their day in court.”