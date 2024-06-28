A static caravan valued at a staggering £1.5 million has gone up for sale on the Dorset coast.

The holiday home in Sandhills Holiday Park in Christchurch is listed as available for 11 months of the year.

The property, marketed by estate agents Denisons, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an open plan kitchen and dining area.

The holiday home is described as having "breathtaking panoramic sea views" over Christchurch Harbour. Credit: Denisons

It has an internal space of just 958 sq.ft but is described as having "breathtaking panoramic sea views" over Christchurch Harbour.

Potential owners will have to pay ground rent and maintenance of £13,000 a year.

Other perks of the park include use of the heated outdoor pool and country club lounge bar, gym and children's play area.

The park also includes a range of caravans, lodges and luxury apartments, which are only for holiday use.

