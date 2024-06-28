Officers are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Hampshire.

Police were called to reports of an incident i nvolving a black motorbike and two cars on the A334 at the junction with Sandy Lane at 5:42pm on Thursday 27 June.

The rider of the motorbike, a 20-year-old man from Shedfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family have been informed and will be supported by officers.

The A334 was closed for several hours while police carried out enquiries.

Anyone with information is being asked to 101 quoting the reference 44240271552.

